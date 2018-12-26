MC-21 earns URAC accreditation with 100% compliance

December 26, 2018 149

MC-21 has earned for the fourth consecutive time the accreditation given by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission with a 100% compliance, the company announced.

By achieving this status, MC-21 “has again demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and patient outcomes,” it added.

MC-21, the main Pharmacy Benefit Manager in Puerto Rico, was under URAC evaluation from May to November. The new accreditation will be valid until January 2022.

“The revalidation of such an important accreditation is the product of the effort of the dedicated professionals that work at MC-21,” Rosa M. Hernández, president of MC-21.

“It reflects the solidification of our leadership which motivates us to continually improve ourselves while contributing to the [island’s] healthcare industry,” she said.

MC-21 has more than 20 years of experience and employs more than 130 professionals that impact 55 percent of Puerto Rico’s healthcare insured population. It services the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (ASES by its initials in Spanish), as well as numerous private corporations and healthcare companies in Puerto Rico.

URAC is the healthcare industry’s main nonprofit accreditation agency, specialized in evaluating the operation and capacities of the pharmacy benefit managers in the United States and its territories.

As part of the process, URAC did a comprehensive audit of MC-21’s policies, procedures and documentation, while evaluating compliance with the main PBM quality standards in the United States.

“[The] URAC accreditation shows that MC-21 is a pharmacy benefit management organization able to adhere to standards that cover important aspects of care, such as claims processing, developing proper drug formulary, and consumer access,” said URAC president Kylanne Green.

“Quality policies and procedures are paramount as the price and complexity of medications rise. MC-21 chose to demonstrate their performance through URAC’s independent accreditation of their services,” Green said.