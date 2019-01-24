Econo opens $8M store at Plaza Salinas shopping center

January 24, 2019 93

Puerto Rican grocery store chain Supermercados Econo will its newest location at the Plaza Salinas shopping center today. The retailer invested $8 million in the 28,000 square-foot store.

José Vega, partner and owner of the Supermarket Econo in Plaza Salinas, confirmed that “we arrived to be the community’s favorite, while contributing to the economic development of the area with 140 direct jobs and hundreds of indirect jobs.”

The store will feature the typical departments and aisles of fresh fruits and vegetables, butcher, pastry, deli, frozen and general products. It will also have an area featuring a selection of wines and spirits.

“With the opening of the Econo Supermarket in Plaza Salinas, there will be 63 stores serving all of Puerto Rico,” said Eduardo Marxuach, president of the chain. “We continue to expand to bring consumers the freshness, variety and convenience they expect from Supermercados Econo.”

Supermarkets Econo was founded in 1970 in Hato Rey. It currently has in 47 municipalities around the island and a payroll of more than 6,500 employees.