Econo, Selectos, Walmart to offer special hours for shoppers 60 and older

Supermercados Econo, Supermercados Selectos and Walmart Puerto Rico announced the start of special shopping schedules for customers who are 60 and older, which are part of the population that is most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In separate statements, the retailers said the goal is to make it easier for this segment to make their purchases.

Supermercados Econo announced it will begin the special service today, when each store will reserve the first hour upon opening for customers 60 and older to do their shopping. See the schedule here.

They may be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. The special schedule will be in effect until the COVID-19 emergency is over, Econo President Eduardo Marxuach said.

Meanwhile, Supermercados Selectos will reserve the 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. block for the same segment of the population, starting today as well. The local chain has 36 grocery stores, which Executive Director Mayreg Rodríguez said are receiving a high volume of shoppers.

Likewise, the executive urged citizens with elderly relatives or neighbors to offer to do their shopping in stores or, preferably, through the Selectos Easy Shop online application, which has delivery and pick-up services.

Rounding out the list is Walmart Puerto Rico, which announced that starting Mar. 24, and every Tuesday until April 28, it will reserve the 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. block for the 60+ crowd, when the pharmacy and financial services will also be available.

