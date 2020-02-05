Entertainment complex El Distrito hosting job fair in Miramar

February 5, 2020 289

Entertainment complex El Distrito, expected to open this quarter in the convention center district in Miramar, will host a job fair through today to fill hundreds of temporary and permanent positions.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room C of the Convention Center in Miramar. Hundreds of employees are expected to be recruited to fill positions in the multiple restaurants, concert halls, cinema, and other attractions that El Distrito will operate.

Part-time positions include ushers, cleaning staff, security personnel, cooks, chauffeurs, waiters and banquet service staff, among many others. Full-time jobs opportunities include restaurant managers, kitchen managers, food and beverage managers, sales, and sous chef, among others.

To begin the evaluation, candidates must complete a job application. The positions will be distributed between full-time and part-time, given that District will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

The conglomerate of attractions seeking employees include: Coca Cola Music Hall, Arena Medalla, Caribbean Cinemas, Toro Verde, and Barullo, Pudge’s Pizza, and Lupe Reyes restaurants, among others. Parking for job fair participants will be free.

