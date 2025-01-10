Esencia developers pledge access to beaches, respond to opposition

Officials stated that Esencia is already addressing the effects of years of abandonment and uncontrolled human activity in the ecosystem where the project is planned.

Esencia, a proposed $2 billion coastal community in Cabo Rojo, will provide multiple beach access points and implement a natural resource management plan, developers said.

Roberto Ruiz, principal of Three Rules Capital in Puerto Rico, one of the developers alongside the Reuben Brothers, said the proposal submitted to the Puerto Rico Permits Management Office (OGPe, in Spanish) on May 23 includes plans for several vehicular entrances to the beach.

These accesses would lead to portals where parking lots, bathrooms with showers and bicycle parking are proposed, among other facilities for residents and visitors, he said.

“Beyond what is required by law, the general public would also have access to sanitary facilities, pedestrian paths to the coast, and routes for recreational activities such as hiking, bird watching and cycling. In addition, two town centers are proposed where there will be shops, restaurants, and dedicated space for entertainment, services, and religious and cultural activities, among others. Entertainment and commercial areas would be accessible but well planned,” Ruiz said.

Attorney René “Chile” Comas, a Cabo Rojo native and spokesperson for the project, said the Esencia plan demonstrates the developers’ commitment to making it easier for more people — locals and visitors — to enjoy the landscape while conserving natural resources are used appropriately to conserve protected areas and add spaces for the preservation of flora and fauna. He said Esencia’s vision and proposal could become an example of sustainable development to follow elsewhere in Puerto Rico.

“The plan contains measures to restore wetlands and add areas of ecological value within the property, as well as a commitment to conserve such habitats and keep them free of rubbish and debris,” he said.

“A storm runoff management plan is included to mitigate erosion and sedimentation of the land. Sand dunes are also taken into consideration, and a proposal is included to preserve this important coastal natural resource, which is now being threatened by unbridled human activity, including the excessive use of certain motor vehicles, such as four-track and 4×4 trucks,” he added.

“Access to the beach is unreliable, there is no surveillance, entrances and routes are not marked, dirt roads are improvised, and when it rains, they become muddy paths, so the area is only available to people who have traction vehicles and not the general public,” he said.

Opposition and environmental concerns

Since it was unveiled last year, the Esencia project has faced strong opposition from various community members, environmentalists and local leaders, who argue it poses a significant environmental risk to more than 2,000 “cuerdas” (approximately 1,942 acres) of land designated as a critical habitat for vulnerable and endangered species.

According to published reports, area residents have also expressed concerns that such a large-scale luxury development could lead to gentrification, increasing property values and living costs, potentially displacing long-standing communities.

Residents have criticized Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in Spanish) and the Cabo Rojo government for inadequate public consultation. Requests for public hearings have reportedly been ignored, leaving residents feeling excluded from the decision-making process.

In response, more than 200 citizens, including experts and community leaders, gathered in a public assembly to voice their opposition. Protests have also taken place at official events, such as the mayor’s address, where citizens displayed signs expressing discontent.

Development mitigates environmental impact

Ruiz said there is currently no certainty that the public beach is being properly protected.

He noted that Esencia is already mitigating the impact of years of abandonment and “unrestrained” human activity in the ecosystem where the project is proposed.

“Since the summer of 2024, we have been cleaning and have already removed more than 35 tons of garbage of all kinds, from remnants of latrines and camping equipment to metals, furniture, belongings and motor vehicles, which for years were illegally deposited in this area endangering and polluting the ecosystem,” Ruiz said, adding that vegetation and ecosystems are also being maintained, including the protection of wetlands that were at risk due to accumulated debris.

“We are focused on real expectations to provide adequate and modern infrastructure and not overload the water, sewage and energy services of Cabo Rojo,” Ruiz said.

“We propose to have our own water treatment plant, energy from renewable sources with solar as the primary source, and, in addition, the capacity to supply the public distribution network with excess energy generation. We also propose improving roads and intersections in the area,” the developer noted.

Esencia’s proponents are focused on the ongoing evaluation process with government agencies while promoting open communication with the public.

They are also working on a vocational education proposal for Cabo Rojo and Southwest residents, offering training in hospitality careers to benefit from future employment opportunities in the project’s hotel operations.