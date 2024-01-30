Execs. named in advertising, tourism, media, education

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes executive appointments at DDB Latina Puerto Rico, Marriott International, Hemisphere Media Group and Antillean Adventist University.

Edgardo Jiménez

DDB Latina Puerto Rico appoints chief of creative operations

Enrique Renta, chief creative officer of DDB Latina Puerto Rico, announced the appointment of Edgardo Jiménez as chief of creative operations (COO). This new position marks a significant milestone for the Puerto Rican advertising industry and underscores the agency’s commitment to improving the efficiency and impact of its creative and content production efforts.

“The appointment of Edgardo Jiménez as chief of creative operations marks a unique moment for DDB Latina Puerto Rico. This role recognizes the intersection between the various disciplines that contribute to the creative process and its operational challenges,” said Renta. Edgardo’s experience will undoubtedly elevate our efforts to raise standards in the industry and amplify our creative capacity.”

In his new role, Jiménez will align the creative vision of DDB Puerto Rico with operational excellence. He brings extensive management experience and a deep understanding of the digital domain. Jiménez will lead initiatives to improve the agency’s creative and production department’s performance, working closely with Renta and CEO Edgardo Rivera.

Anja Frankenbach

Marriott International names GM

Marriott International has announced new appointments for its luxury and ultra-luxury resorts in Puerto Rico, naming Anja Frankenbach as general manager of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort.

With more than 20 years of experience, Frankenbach has developed her career with Marriott International and will now apply her expertise in her new role. Frankenbach will lead the resort team and manage daily operations at the property.

Frankenbach began her journey in 2002 at the Hotel Arts Barcelona where she gained valuable experience in various international locations, from Europe to Latin America and Asia.

Before her tenure in Puerto Rico, Frankenbach served as general manager of The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and previously held the same position at The Ritz-Carlton Santiago, Chile. She also occupied roles such as food and beverage director at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi, as well as Abama Golf & Spa Resort and The Ritz-Carlton, Tenerife, among others.

Jimmy Arteaga

Hemisphere Media Group appoints chief content officer

Hemisphere Media Group has announced the promotion of Jimmy Arteaga-Grustein to chief content officer. Arteaga-Grustein, previously president of Programming, Production and Promotion at WAPA-TV, will report to Jorge Hidalgo, president of WAPA Media.

With more than 30 years in the entertainment industry, Arteaga Grustein is a “highly esteemed and resourceful television executive,” Hemisphere said.

During his time at WAPA-TV, he positioned it as the No. 1 station in Puerto Rico, maintaining this rank for the last 14 consecutive years, with ratings performance that is virtually unmatched elsewhere in the world.

In his new role, Arteaga-Grustein will continue to oversee all aspects of WAPA Television’s production, programming and promotion. He will also manage production and programming for Hemisphere’s cable and digital channels, which include five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and newly launched FAST channels.

Arteaga-Grustein’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Hemisphere Media Group as it seeks to expand its footprint in the Spanish-language television market. With his extensive industry knowledge and strong leadership, Arteaga-Grustein is poised to drive the company’s content strategy forward and reinforce its status as a leader in the sector.

“I am honored to take on the role of chief content officer for Hemisphere Media Group,” said Arteaga-Grustein. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team to create meaningful experiences and engage audiences with compelling content across multiple platforms.”

Edwin Hernández

Antillean Adventist University names president

The chairman of the Antillean Adventist University Board of Trustees confirmed the retirement of Myrna Colón at the end of the academic year and announced the appointment of Edwin Hernández as president, effective July 1.

“Colón is a high-caliber professional who has been a model of Christian service and unwavering faith, who concludes a historical chapter. She became the first president of a higher institution in Puerto Rico and led Antillean during the periods 1996-2001 and 2022-2024,” said Chairman Luis A. Rivera-Maldonado.

“While we appreciate Colón’s extraordinary contributions, we welcome Hernández, who is also an academic leader with a deep commitment to higher education,” he added.

Hernández is currently the executive director of the Louisville Institute in Kentucky. He previously served as president of AdventHealth University in Orlando, Florida.

“Without a doubt, his extensive academic and leadership career positions him as the ideal candidate to lead Antillean into a new era of growth and excellence,” said Rivera-Maldonado.

Hernández’s career spans positions at institutions such as Notre Dame University, Doug & Maria DeVos Family Foundations, The Pew Charitable Trusts, and Andrews University. The university said his broad academic experience and administrative expertise, coupled with his ministry as an ordained pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, form an “extraordinary combination” that will uphold the educational standards of the institution.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Antillean Adventist University community as its president. My passion for Christian education and commitment to fostering an environment of academic excellence aligns perfectly with the mission and values of the university,” said Hernández.

“In collaboration with the faculty, staff and students, we will perpetuate the institution’s legacy by providing quality Christian education,” he added.

Hernández holds a doctorate in sociology from Notre Dame University, specializing in the sociology of religion, and a Master of Divinity from Andrews University.