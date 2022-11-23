Execs. named in retail, tourism, entertainment, banking

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features executive appointments across a variety of sectors in Puerto Rico’s business community.

Edwin Tavárez

Plaza Las Américas names GM

Jaime Luis Fonalledas, executive vice president of Plaza Las Américas, announced the appointment of Edwin Tavárez-Acevedo as the shopping center’s new general manager. This appointment, which will be effective Jan. 1, 2023, responds to the resignation at the end of this year by current general manager, Franklin Domenech.

“We feel very proud to expand the areas of responsibility of Edwin Tavárez, who has dedicated most of his professional career to the shopping center industry in Puerto Rico and, at the same time, we thank Franklin for his dedication, delivery and commitment to Plaza Las Américas for these almost 25 years,” said Fonalledas.

Tavárez is a mechanical engineer graduated from the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez and has close to 30 years of experience in the management of shopping centers in Puerto Rico. He is also general manager of Plaza Del Caribe and prior to this he was general manager of Plaza Guayama, he worked with Caribbean Property Group, PMI Retail Property Management, Galería Paseos and Plaza Carolina, among others.

While working with PMI Retail Property Management, he served as vice president of the island’s southeast region and oversaw managing five shopping centers. Throughout his career, he has had responsibilities for virtually all areas of shopping center work such as administration, operations, security, marketing, leasing, and new business development. He is also a licensed real estate broker.

Miguel Vega

PRHTA names new chairman

Miguel Vega, president of Hi Development, has become chairman of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association’s (PRHTA) Board of Directors. He will hold the position for a two-year term.

Another 25 board members were appointed, for the years 2022-2023.

The next hotelier to take over the chairmanship of the private trade group during 2024-2026 will be Raúl Bustamante, general manager of the Royal Sonesta Hotel in San Juan.

ASM Global PR’s chief recognized as ‘All Star’

ASM Global, the company responsible for the management of the Puerto Rico Convention Center, the José M. Agrelot Coliseum, the Coca Cola Music Hall and the Antiguo Casino, celebrated the accolades and recognition of its regional manager Jorge L. Pérez, as one of the “All Stars 2022” of the entire entertainment industry, by VenuesNow magazine in its recent November issue.

Jorge L. Pérez

VenuesNow Magazine annually reviews an elite group of executives with a proven success in the events and live entertainment industry, whose leadership has resulted in the continuous development and growth of their respective markets. For the selection process, VenuesNow conducted a thorough evaluation of the entire industry, interviewed, and listened to the viewpoint of colleagues and team members.

The evaluations were conducted based on factors including proven results and documented performance excellence, financial success, commitment to diversity and company leadership.

“As regional manager of our company, Jorge’s business vision, leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in achieving the solid growth of the properties we manage on the island,” said Felix Mussenden, ASM Global’s senior vice president of Operations.

“I am very grateful for this recognition, which I share with the ASM Global team and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority. I am honored by your confidence and trust in our business vision and in our team to achieve the goals set. This recognition propels us to continue working towards elevating and positioning Puerto Rico as a preferred destination for the events industry,” said Pérez, who has 12 years of experience in the industry.

He has held several positions across the company and is currently responsible for all event venue management operations of ASM Global in Puerto Rico, including the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Coliseo de Puerto Rico, the iconic Casino Antiguo and the Coca Cola Music Hall at the T-Mobile District in San Juan.

Calixto García-Vélez

Banker gets award from Puerto Rico Builders Association

Calixto García-Vélez, CEO of Banesco USA, was selected “Banker of the Year” at the awards ceremony held by the Puerto Rico Builders Association during its annual convention last week.

This distinction, granted to García-Vélez by recommendation of the Association members, recognizes his trajectory as an ally of the industry supporting the efforts of developers that promote the quality of life on the island.

In his acceptance speech, Calixto recognized the construction industry as a pillar of Puerto Rico’s economic progress and reaffirmed Banesco USA’s commitment to seek and support its development for the well-being of the Island.

“Throughout my career in banking, I have seen the positive impact that the construction industry has on the socio-economic development of communities,” said García-Vélez. “This award comes at a time when Banesco USA is doubly committed to Puerto Rico. First, our leadership is transformative.”

“We are the only bank that has the capital and is committed to investing that capital in local businesses. Secondly, we are agile. Our bank is managed locally by experienced bankers who are empowered to execute with certainty,” he said.

“Through the $250 million investment by the US Department of the Treasury, we remain focused on creating opportunities for people and businesses in Puerto Rico to thrive and experience long-term sustainable growth,” García-Vélez said.