Fairmont El San Juan Hotel hosting Shopmania Fashion Bazaar

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will host the Shopmania Fashion Bazaar summer edition with the best boutiques on the Island presenting the latest fashion trends and products. The event is slated for June 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the property’s ballroom.

The project, created by Desiree Abrams, aims to build a space where shoppers can find clothing, body products, candles, plants, and pet products. More than 75 local businesses will be participating with a variety of products and brands.

Establishments such as Coco by Mare, Carelis Accesorios, Cahterina, Le Coast PR, Araya’s Boutique, Le’Elegant, Parea by Milan, Passium Boutique, Coralina Beachwear, Salt & Sand, Meraki Boutique, Blue Velvet, Fancy by Pau, M3 Jewelry, Ashley Ann, Mercedes Boutique, Parente, Mombini, Vida Sabrosa and Pura Gema, among others will participate in the event.

“With this event, we want the audience to have a great time, bringing fashion and products to everyone. We are including many categories and areas for the whole family. It is a priority that our visitors and participants have a good experience in a safe and comfortable environment,” said Abrams.

Admission is free and will be supporting nonprofit organization The Foster Club with a space promoting becoming an animal foster, adopting, donating, looking for information or becoming a volunteer