FEMA grants $877K for 9 storm shutter projects in Puerto Rico

Julio Pérez Irizarry Center for Multiple Activities and Services for the Elderly in Hormigueros.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it has awarded more than $877,000 for nine storm shutter projects in several towns across Puerto Rico, through its Hazard Mitigation Grants Program (HMGP).

The facilities to benefit range from municipal buildings where services are provided to citizens to basketball courts where people can exercise.

“By preventing further damage in the event of a future disaster, participants will be able to benefit from continued service at these facilities, while managers can have relief from risk reduction and focus on the important services they provide,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator Jose G. Baquero.

The lack of shutters in structures such as community centers or public service facilities represents a danger to the services they provide, in addition to limiting their availability during an emergency. So, FEMA is working with the public and private sector to provide funding for this important mitigation measure, the agency confirmed.

Ryder Hospital Homes are part of the approved projects with nearly $34,000 for the Ryder Village II facility and more than $14,500 for Ryder Assisted Care II. The facilities comprise more than 100 apartments for low-income individuals 62 years and older and disabled minors who can live independently.

The Camuy City Hall is another structure that offers a diversity of services for its residents and visitors. In addition to the governmental services offered at city hall, the building also serves as the command center for coordination of emergency services.

With a total of $213,872 in funds, the municipality will be able to install the necessary storm shutters to mitigate the risks posed by a storm and continue services to the communities.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Hormigueros received more than $129,500 in approved funds for the installation of storm shutters for the Julio Pérez Irizarry Center for Multiple Activities and Services for the Elderly where social, educational, recreational, and nutritional services are provided to nearly 180 people to improve their quality of life.

In addition to the center, the Hormigueros Fine Arts building also got more than $64,000 for the installation of its storm shutters. The Office of Arts, Culture and Tourism, located in this building, organizes the municipality’s cultural activities, and provides workshops in visual arts, dance, history, literature, music, and theater for community residents.

Storm shutters are the first line of defense and mitigation against a storm. In addition to providing protection for doors and windows, they reduce pressure on walls from high winds.