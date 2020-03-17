FirstBank announces economic relief plan for clients

March 17, 2020 298

Acknowledging the economic impact of the emergency situation Puerto Rico is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), FirstBank announced an economic relief plan for personal loans, credit cards, auto financing, credit lines, small personal loans to through Money Express, home loans, and commercial loans and credit lines.

To get information about the terms and requirements, FirstBank clients must call the FirstLine Solutions Center at 787-725-2511, 24/7 from 6 a.m. a 12 a.m. In the case of loans and lines of credit, clients should contact their relationship officer.

“Aware of this difficult situation and how it can affect all island residents, we have designed an economic relief plan for our clients,” said FirstBank CEO Aurelio Alemán.

“If you have been affected by the situation due to reduced work hours or lost income, we will be providing temporary relief from your financial commitments for auto loans and leases, personal loans, credit cards, individual lines of credit, Money Express personal loans and commercial lines of credit,” he said.

In the case of mortgage loans, the aid available will depend on the type of loan, he said.