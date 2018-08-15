FirstBank marks 70 yrs in P.R. 1st initiatives for anniversary

August 15, 2018 125

With the slogan “70 years in your life,” FirstBank seeks to reaffirm its commitment to Puerto Rico by celebrating the achievements of its customers and inspiring them to continue counting on the institution to reach their future goals.

As part of its commitment and philosophy of service, FirstBank — in alliance with INprende, a platform that promotes and facilitates innovation and entrepreneurship — is launching its “1Éxito” program.

The initiative seeks to provide 70 entrepreneurs more than 140 hours of free training workshops and strategic business advice. The participants should be from town squares in Adjuntas, Arecibo, Bayamón, Carolina, Cataño, Humacao, Mayagüez, Ponce, Salinas, and Vega Baja, the bank stated.

“At FirstBank, we’re committed to helping boost the economic activity in Puerto Rico,” said Aurelio Alemán, CEO of FirstBank, which has been in business in Puerto Rico since 1948 and is currently ranked the island’s second-largest bank.

“Small businesses were one of the segments hardest hit in the aftermath of Hurricane María. Nevertheless, they are still a market with great potential for growth,” he said.

“Through the ‘1Éxito’ program, we aim to help them assess their business models, strengthen the development of their operations, and increase their level of competitiveness,” Alemán added.

Alessandra Correa, founder of Inprende, said she is “very familiar with the profile of town square entrepreneurs because I grew up in my parents’ business in the town center of Coamo.”

“We have developed a program full of tools and monitoring to help entrepreneurs apply concepts and optimize their businesses,” she said. “Without a doubt, the economic development of town squares is an essential key to the continued recovery of our island.”

The ‘1Éxito’ program, which will launch at the end of August, seeks to strengthen the operations of 70 town square entrepreneurs so they can have business continuity when facing a contingency to be able to boost their area’s economic activity.

INprende has reached more than 50,000 people of all ages who have been introduced to the concept of entrepreneurship and innovation through training and tools tailored to their needs.

They developed the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Methodology, which helps companies identify the areas they need to fortify in their business model, to grow.

The effort is coupled wih an advertising campaign to air on TV, cable, digital media and billboards.