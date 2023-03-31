Type to search

Ford Motor Co., Enactus open call for Ford College Community Challenge

Contributor March 31, 2023
Ford Motor Company Fund is looking for projects that promote interesting, unique and inventive approaches to problem solving in a sustainable way.

For the fifth straight year, Enactus Puerto Rico and Ford Fund have come together to launch the Ford College Community Challenge, better known as Ford C3, a program that provides $15,000 in grants for the best proposals and projects led by university students.

Those interested in participating have until April 28 to submit their proposals.

The initiative’s goal is “to urge and motivate young leaders in colleges to use their talents and work on the design and development of community projects that meet their critical needs and generate a positive and sustainable impact in their communities,” organizers said.

Since its launch in Puerto Rico in partnership with Enactus, Ford C3 has already benefited over 12 projects, enabling it to reach communities throughout the island.

The development of projects for sustainable tourism, gender equity, water sanitation, sustainable energy, and justice, among other areas, have been included in the approaches presented.

“Ford C3 is a unique opportunity for our youth to leave an impactful footprint on the communities where they work. Ford, as a strategic ally, allows us to enhance that impact,” said Rody Rivera-Rojas, national director of Enactus.

Ford Motor Co. Fund is looking for projects that promote interesting, unique and inventive approaches to problem-solving in a sustainable way.

The eligible projects cover a wide range of areas including smart mobility, social mobility, economic development, participation of minority groups in nontraditional disciplines, sustainable agriculture, health, safety programs, and more.

The main requirement is that the projects be led by college students.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
