Foundation for Puerto Rico presents ‘Stay Open. Stay Safe’ talk series

June 3, 2020 155

Foundation for Puerto Rico is launching a series of virtual conversations named “Stay Open. Stay Safe,” which will focus on the reopening of the island as a destination and with the participation of experts in the visitor economy.

This series of weekly talks comes from the proposal that the nonprofit recently presented, in which it suggests the implementation of a Biological Border Model for Puerto Rico, which begins with a base at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The Biological Frontier is an effort the Foundation is leading and that has the support of various professional organizations, such as the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, to promote the responsible reopening of the island as a safe destination for both residents and visitors.

The talks will explore the reopening of the visitor’s economy from the different sectors that comprise it. The virtual talks will take place on June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 11 a.m., and will be broadcast through the Foundation for Puerto Rico’s pages on Facebook and Instagram.