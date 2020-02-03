Francisco Carvajal Foundation grants $150K to American Red Cross

February 3, 2020 157

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Red Cross received a $150,000 donation from the Francisco Carvajal Foundation to support the organization’s response operation to help families affected by earthquakes in the southwest of the island.

“At the Red Cross, we greatly appreciate this donation from the Francisco Carvajal Foundation, which comes at a crucial moment and will allow us to continue the direct services required by families affected by earthquakes,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter.

So far, the Red Cross has delivered more than 78,000 supplies and hygiene items to evacuees and has offered more than 8,150 mental health, health and spiritual care services. In addition, the organization has provided financial assistance to more than 355 families whose homes collapsed or suffered major damage.

The Francisco Carvajal Foundation was created in 1985 by Spanish businessman and philanthropist Don Francisco Carvajal, who arrived in Puerto Rico after being exiled in the wake of the Spanish Civil War.

His successor and current president of the Foundation, Tania Carvajal, said this contribution to the Red Cross is a reflection of the legacy of love left by her father, was characterized by his sensitivity to the needy.

“With all the need we’re seeing in the southern zone, we have nothing left to say but we’re here and extend our support to organizations such as the Red Cross that at this critical moment bring relief and hope to those who need it most,” she said.

