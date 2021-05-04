Fresenius Kabi’s San Germán plant gets nod from Blood Centers of America

Fresenius Kabi accelerated manufacturing of collection sets to support BCA's efforts to collect lifesaving COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

Citing “exceptional efforts and partnership,” Blood Centers of America (BCA) has recognized Fresenius Kabi’s San Germán plant with the newly announced Critical Infusion Award for helping to overcome the unique challenges the pandemic posed to the blood and blood plasma donation field, the company said.

BCA works with hundreds of suppliers that kept the supply chain moving during critical months of the pandemic, but recipients of the Critical Infusion Award stood out for going above and beyond to solve logistics, testing and equipment supply challenges. Fresenius Kabi’s San German plant of is one of the suppliers.

Fresenius Kabi’s impact on BCA’s supply chain enabled it to help coordinate blood collections and ensure that COVID-19 convalescent plasma was available for use in treating patients with the virus — while helping to maintain a secure and stable supply of blood and plasma for hospitals, BCA said.

Convalescent plasma carries infection-fighting antibodies from donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

“We received so many thank you notes from grateful patients that received COVID-19 convalescent plasma and felt that it saved their lives,” said John Hagins, BCA Board Chairman.

“BCA and its member blood centers recognize that we could not have collected and distributed CCP to patients in need without our supplier partners supporting us behind the scenes,” he said.

As providers of more than 50% of the total U.S. blood supply, BCA members and its other affiliated community blood centers led the way in collecting CCP for early COVID-19 treatments. Centers worked hand-in-hand with partners to ramp up collection from zero to more than 20,000 doses per week.

“At Fresenius Kabi San Germán we’re honored to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Santiago-Justiniano, general manager of the plant. “We recognize and appreciate the hard work of our workers and the supply chain to help during the emergency to facilitate the donation of blood and the access of convalescent plasma to hospitalized patients as treatment against COVID-19,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.