Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop SJU/Punta Cana flight in June

Contributor May 5, 2021
The route will be offered three times a week, and to kick off the service, Frontier will offer a special $69 introductory fare for flights on Tuesday and Thursday.

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced new nonstop flights between San Juan and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starting June 10.

The route will be offered three times a week, and to kick off the service, Frontier will offer a special $69 introductory fare for flights on Tuesday and Thursday, it said in a release.

With the addition of the new service, Frontier now offers flights to 10 nonstop destinations from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Current nonstop destinations include Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Raleigh/Durham, and two other Caribbean destinations: Santo Domingo and St. Thomas.

“We’re delighted to expand at [LMM] with convenient nonstop flights to Punta Cana beginning this June,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“With summer quickly approaching, we’re adding routes, with affordable fares, to places people want to visit and we look forward to welcoming flyers onboard these new flights between two of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations,” he said.

The new route is subject to government approval, Frontier said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
