Frontier to launch 3 weekly flights connecting P.R.-Miami on Nov. 14

August 5, 2019 471

Starting this fall, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will launch three weekly flights from Miami International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina starting Nov. 14, it announced.

The new frequencies will begin Nov. 14 and are part of its expanded schedule at Miami International Airport to a total of 28 weekly flights and six additional routes, bringing its total weekly departures to 57.

“We’re excited to continue our growth in Miami with the only ultra-low-cost, non-stop flights to four new cities,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, in a press release.

“South Florida is known for its unique culture, beaches and world-class dining and these new affordable flights will make it possible for even more people to take a vacation to this vibrant area,” he said.

Frontier’s new Miami schedule will include flights to Boston, Detroit, New York LaGuardia and Chicago O’Hare airports.

“We’re proud to count Frontier among our busiest airlines, and we look forward to welcoming their additional expansion to more destinations this fall, including three routes previously not served by Frontier at MIA,” said Lester Sola, MIA’s CEO.

Frontier currently operates 14 weekly flights from MIA: daily flights to Denver; four weekly flights to Philadelphia; and three weekly flights to Atlanta.

After launching into the Miami market in 2014, Frontier has become MIA’s fifth-busiest passenger airline, carrying more than 725,000 total passengers in 2018, the airport executive said.