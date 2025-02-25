Gain Solutions expands Puerto Rico’s business footprint in Spain

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gain Solutions CEO Ricardo Benítez (left) welcomes guests to the Círculo de Amigos de Puerto Rico, an initiative connecting Puerto Rican professionals in Europe to foster international alliances.

The consulting firm strengthens international ties, fostering investment and trade opportunities.

Puerto Rican consulting firm Gain Solutions is expanding Puerto Rico’s presence in Spain and facilitating new investment opportunities through international business development efforts.

Following the Spain-Puerto Rico Business Summit, organized in collaboration with the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) and Invest Puerto Rico, Gain Solutions has established strategic partnerships with multinational corporations in Spain, company officials said.

As part of a trade mission, Gain Solutions highlighted Puerto Rico’s business advantages to Spain’s corporate sector, engaging with companies such as Indra, a global technology and digital transformation firm operating in more than 140 countries; Amadeus, a provider of travel technology solutions; and Grupo Alonso, a company active in logistics, transportation, renewable energy and tourism.

“This trade mission to Spain did not occur in a vacuum but as a critical piece of a broader strategy to position the island in international discussions from which it has long been absent,” said Ricardo Benítez-Bajandas, CEO of Gain Solutions.

“Choosing Spain was no coincidence either — Madrid has become the hub of international relations in Latin America, and what happens there resonates on both sides of the Atlantic,” he added.

Beyond the summit, Gain Solutions was a key sponsor of Círculo de Amigos de Puerto Rico, an initiative that connects Puerto Rican professionals in Europe to foster international alliances.

The firm has also played a role in attracting interest from Spanish and Colombian companies exploring expansion into Puerto Rico. Additionally, a Puerto Rico-based pharmaceutical headhunting firm has selected Gain Solutions as a strategic partner for its global growth initiatives, company officials said.

“There is no other consulting firm in Puerto Rico or Spain that offers what we do,” said Caitlin Nelligan, senior lead at Gain Solutions. “The world is undergoing significant transformations, with unprecedented effects on various markets and industries. At Gain Solutions, our positioning allows our partners to identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

In the coming months, Gain Solutions will continue working to secure new expansion and investment opportunities for Puerto Rico, exploring strategic connections in Europe, Latin America and other high-potential markets, officials said.