Grupo Guayacán unveils lineup of 29 startups for EnterPRize 2021 competition

Grupo Guayacán announced the official selection of 29 emerging businesses from Puerto Rico that will compete in the 16th edition of the EnterPRize business competition.

As part of their selection, all companies will receive an initial incentive of $1,500 and the opportunity to compete for more than $220,000 in seed capital, among other prizes, the nonprofit confirmed.

Some of the participating companies include agribusinesses, skin care brands, food production businesses, theater companies, mental health services, and business services, among others.

As part of their participation, they will receive coaching and mentoring to help them make informed decisions about their next steps toward growth.

“We’re extremely excited with the outcome of this year’s recruiting since we have exceeded our expectations in participation and were able to add new prizes,” said Katerina Sánchez, Grupo Guayacán’s program director.

“The competition starts in a virtual format this June, at a pivotal moment for this group of entrepreneurs who have managed to stay afloat despite all obstacles,” she said.

“The competition this year includes robust educational program and multiple mentoring and coaching opportunities with experts. In addition, there will be an initial economic relief and the opportunity to win seed capital that helps all businesses flourish,” Sánchez added.

EnterPRize is Grupo Guayacán’s business competition that offers emerging companies a solid entrepreneurial education program, guidance from experts in diverse fields, and coaching during and after the program’s completion.

The group of businesses that will compete this year is composed of the following companies:

Participating businesses will compete for three main prizes that are offered by Grupo Guayacán for $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000, and special prizes within various categories which this year add up to more than $220,000 in seed capital from a group of sponsors.

The prizes will be announced in Grupo Guayacan’s end-of-year event in December.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.