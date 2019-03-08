Grupo Guayacán kicks off 14th edition of EnterPRize Business Competition

March 8, 2019 148

Grupo Guayacán, Inc. (GGI) announced the official kick-off of its 2019 EnterPRize Business Competition which provides startups with access to an educational curriculum that includes workshops, mentoring, coaching, and the opportunity to compete for a record-breaking $171,500 in equity free seed capital from GGI and a broad group of corporate partners.

The kick-off event took place yesterday at Fundación Banco Popular in Hato Rey and featured a keynote by Diana Kander, an entrepreneur, innovation expert, and New York Times Bestselling author. Kander spoke about curiosity as the greatest asset to drive constant innovation and help companies thrive in today’s world, and in the future.

The presentation was based on her new book, “The Curiosity Muscle.”

During the event, participants received an orientation about this year’s competition, the cash prizes available, as well as a detailed account of the application process. Attendees also had the opportunity to hear directly from sponsors of the special track prizes.

The competition’s top three ventures will receive $50,000 in prizes by GGI: $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000, respectively. The three top winners will also receive $240,000 in billboard space, sponsored by BMedia.

Start-ups are also eligible to compete for an additional $121,500 in a series of focus areas sponsored by a varied group of collaborators from different sectors and industries. The following prizes are back for the 2019 competition:

Agribusiness & Food: $12,000 sponsored by Puerto Rico Farm Credit, Caribbean Produce Exchange, and new sponsor, Walmart Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico Farm Credit may offer an additional $4,000 prize to the business that demonstrates the greatest level of innovation in agriculture.

Social Enterprise: $10,000 sponsored by Popular Inc.;

Health Innovation: $10,000 sponsored by the MCS Foundation;

Customer Experience: $10,000 sponsored by Liberty Puerto Rico;

Innovation: $5,000 sponsored by Ferraiuoli LLC;

Woman Entrepreneur: $5,000 by new sponsor, Oriental Bank;

Student Entrepreneur: $3,000 plus a direct pass to the 2020 Global; Student Entrepreneur Awards sponsored by Entrepreneur’s Organization Puerto Rico Chapter;

Disruption: $2,500 plus six months of business coaching sponsored by Integro Success Unlimited;

Technology: Programming course valued at $6,000, sponsored by Codetrotters;

Sharing Economy: Membership to Piloto 151 Café valued at $3,000, sponsored by Piloto 151; and,

Tourism & Hospitality: Membership to the Kingbird Innovation Center valued at $3,000, sponsored by Kingbird Innovation Center at Universidad Ana G. Méndez Recinto de Carolina.

Eight new prizes were also added to the lineup for 2019:

InsurTech Development: $10,000 sponsored by Assurant;

Social Innovation: $10,000 sponsored by the Grupo Ferré Rangel;

Arts & Culture: $10,000 sponsored by Fundación Ángel Ramos;

Uno Con Puerto Rico – Community Revitalization or Stabilization: $10,000 sponsored by FirstBank;

Customer Service Excellence: $5,000 sponsored by TOTE Maritime;

Hustler Team: $5,000 sponsored by Causa Local; and,

Two new prizes of $5,000 each, sponsored by Titín Foundation: Clean Tech and Alternative Energy & Girls in Science.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2019 edition of the EnterPRize Competition with a record-breaking amount of cash prizes, including eight new awards,” said GGI Executive Director Laura Cantero.

“Since 2005, EnterPRize has served as a unique platform to support local start-ups through education, mentorship, coaching, and access to capital,” she said. “This effort would not be possible without the unwavering support of our sponsors, instructors, coaches, and mentors, a group that continues to grow every year.”

“This is a true testament to the potential of Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurs and the significant role they will play in building a sustainable long-term recovery. We invite all emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs to accept the challenge and apply to be part of the competition,” Cantero said.

EnterPRize is GGI’s longest-standing entrepreneurial development offering, and it continues to evolve by strengthening its educational curriculum and adding new partnerships for Special Track Prizes. This year’s competition will feature 18 educational workshops offered by a series of expert instructors from Puerto Rico and international guest speakers. The workshop topics include: Lean Start-Up Methodology, Business Model Canvas, Financials & Revenue Models, Marketing & Sales, and Legal Concepts & IP Protection, among many others. The curriculum also features additional workshops and coaching from veteran angel investors that are part of the Angel Resource Institute, the leading organization in early stage investment education. The educational curriculum is complemented with a series of coaching sessions where start-ups will have the opportunity to pitch their ventures to a group of experienced entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, and instructors who will provide feedback and recommendations. The program is also sponsored by the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO).

The competition will focus on its selection process on the following criteria: highly innovative idea and business model, significant market potential, and strong team. EnterPRize’s eligibility requirements are the following:

Be an original project of the team

Be based in Puerto Rico

Not have received institutional investment before entering the competition

Have less than $500,000 in revenues and $100,000 in liabilities since inception

Be in operations for less than 5 years

Have a team with at least two members

Those interested in participating in EnterPRize 2019 must complete an online application on or before May 7. Selected semi-finalist teams will be announced on May 22. The semi-finals will take place over the month of June, while the finalists phase will happen from August to November. The competition concludes with an Awards Ceremony on Dec, 12th.