Grupo Guayacán picks 27 finalists for ’19 EnterPRize competition

August 15, 2019 439

A “record-breaking” group of 27 start-ups kicked off the finalist phase of Grupo Guayacán Inc.’s 2019 EnterPRize Competition, the entity announced.

More than 30 collaborators, sponsors, and mentors participated in a judging session on Aug. 9, in which they evaluated pitches from 40 semi-finalists to select the group that would go on to compete for more than $180,000 in equity free seed capital prizes granted by Guayacán and a group of sponsors.

This is the largest prize amount in EnterPRize’s 14-year history, the entity said.

The 2019 EnterPRize finalists are: A Medias, Accountberry, AppLivio, Boronea, El Mundo de los Muñecos, El Nodo Ponce, Finca Dos Hermanas, Fishi by aTommyCo, Fitverz, Grupo Encuentra Estudios, Guilty, Huerto Rico, InnovaCreate, Moralito, Múkaro, OGMA Language Studio, PRENTO FARMS, Pública, Raincoat, Remora, Ricura Caribeña, Salud Cultural, Sugar Free Living, TAIS, TEECHEALO, Wander, and Y No Había Luz.

The diverse group includes startups from multiple industries including: agribusiness and food; technology; e-commerce; retail; and, entertainment. It also features alumni from various entrepreneurial development programs including I-Corps Puerto Rico, Startup Popular, Enactus PR, Startup.PR, Pre 18, and Parallel 18.

One of the finalist teams, A Medias, is a recent I-Corps PR graduate which has leveraged Guayacán’s programs and resources to accelerate the launch of her business.

“Thanks to the commitment and support of Grupo Guayacán, we have had access to many workshops, trainings, and mentorship offered by top talent from both Puerto Rico and the United States,” said Yessica Delgado, Founder of A Medias.

“This process has been highly valuable and enriching for our business. Given all that we’ve learned so far, we feel like winners already,” she said.

EnterPRize is Guayacán’s longest-standing entrepreneurial development program, offering local entrepreneurs access to world-class entrepreneurial education, coaching and mentoring, and access to equity free seed capital.

Finalists will participate in a rigorous educational curriculum featuring 12 workshops offered by local and guest instructors as well as coaching and mentoring opportunities with sponsors, potential investors, executives, and service providers.

The competition’s finalists will also benefit from workshops and one-on-one coaching from veteran angel investors from the Angel Resource Institute.

In addition to the top three prizes sponsored by Guayacán ($25,000, $15,000, and $10,000, respectively), finalists will compete for 24 special track prizes. This year, 13 new prizes were added to this competition:

InsurTech: ($10,000) sponsored by Assurant.

Social Innovation: ($10,000) sponsored by Grupo Ferré Rangel.

Uno con Puerto Rico: Community Revitalization and Stabilization: ($10,000) sponsored by FirstBank.

Girls in Science: ($10,000) sponsored by Titín Foundation.

Arts & Culture: ($10,000) sponsored by Fundación Ángel Ramos.

Hustler Team: ($5,000) sponsored by Causa Local.

Customer Service Excellence: ($5,000) sponsored by TOTE Maritime.

Visitor Economy: ($5,000) sponsored by Aerostar Airport Holdings.

Creative Industries: ($5,000) sponsored by Puerto Rico Emprende.

Green Enterprise: ($2,500) sponsored by Fundación Segarra Boerman e Hijos.

Sales Innovation: CRM and Sales Software valued at $6,000, sponsored by PSI Software.

Retail POP Up: Full-Time retail POP-UP space at San Patricio POP for 6 months valued at $9,000, sponsored by POP Projects.

Local Community Impact: Membership to co.co.haus including 6 months of workspace valued at $6,000, sponsored by co.co.haus.

In addition to the new sponsors, the 2019 EnterPRize competition is made possible due to the support from: B Media, Caribbean Produce Exchange, Codetrotters, EO Puerto Rico, Ferraiuoli LLC, Integro Success Unlimited, Kingbird Innovation Center, Liberty Puerto Rico, MCS Foundation, Oriental, Piloto 151, Popular Inc., PRIDCO, Puerto Rico Farm Credit, and Walmart.

Competition winners will be announced during the Guayacán End of Year Event on Dec. 12 at the Puerto Rico Museum of Art.