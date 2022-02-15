GSA to host convention to join businesses, gov’t buyers

The event will be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center March 8-9 and will have 258 spaces available, the agency confirmed.

The General Services Administration announced the creation of the “Puerto Rico Compra 2022” convention, as an initiative that will serve as a meeting point for entrepreneurs and purchasing officials that will help expand the supplier base and achieve better prices in government procurement.

It will serve as a platform for businesses listed in the Single Registry of Bidders to exhibit and present their catalogues of products and services to officials who attend to the purchasing needs of the agencies on a daily basis.

“The government of Puerto Rico has more than 14,000 registered bidders. However, we cannot expect public employees to know all the variety of goods and services available to the government and the price alternatives that exist for products with similar uses,” said GSA Administrator Karla G. Mercado-Rivera.

“Buyers, bidding specialists and staff from the different agencies and municipalities will be able to attend the talks and demonstrations free of charge and thus learn first-hand the most suitable options for the agencies and municipalities,” said Mercado.

“In the same way, the Bidding Board will provide guidelines on the processes and the form of selection in the tenders,” added Mercado.