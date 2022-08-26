Hecho en Puerto Rico launches networking events for entrepreneurs

About 100 local executives participated in the first meeting.

The Hecho en Puerto Rico Association recently launched the “Conectando Contigo” initiative, a day of education and networking for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, at its hub on the third floor of Plaza Las Americas.

“The value of these meetings is that they promote the exchange of business ideas and strategies, while closing circles between executives for the economic development of our island and that of our partners,” said Jorge Ramírez, president of the Hecho in Puerto Rico.

“At the same time, they receive education using current and useful tools for the operation of their establishments,” said Ramírez.

“As an organization, we want to add value to our partners and with these experiences, as well as with the several strategic alliances we have, we achieved it,” said Ramírez.

The first session of “Conectando Contigo” featured two talks: Where are we with the new labor reform? by the Labor Lawyer Vivian Santiago in which participants offered an overview of the scope of Act No. 41 of June 20, 2022.