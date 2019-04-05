Iberia confirms year-round flight schedule between San Juan, Madrid

April 5, 2019 80

In the framework of the World Travel Tourism Council World Forum that is currently taking place in Seville, Spanish carrier Iberia announced it will expand its operation on the Island to offer direct flights between Madrid and San Juan throughout the year.

The airline will offer three weekly flights between Madrid and San Juan during the entire winter season — from October to March — on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with schedules that allow the best connections with Europe.

“Iberia has been an unwavering ally of Puerto Rico and we are pleased to see that its commitment to the island is redoubled and strengthened today,” said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, during the signing of the agreement with the airline.

“Having a direct flight throughout the year is a strong indicator that tourism in Puerto Rico is growing and that the leadership of the Tourism Company in the development of air routes is generating results,” he said.

“We thank Iberia for trusting Puerto Rico once again as one of its main international destinations,” he added.

The agreement signed between the governor, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos and Marco Sansavini, commercial director of Iberia, supports Iberia’s new connections between Puerto Rico and the European continent, they said.

“The expansion of Iberia’s services to the island during the winter season, with more than 40,000 additional seats, means an additional economic impact of about $7.4 million, as a result of the arrival of passengers from Europe on the route,” said Campos.

“This agreement between the Tourism Company and Iberia multiplies our connectivity with Europe during the winter, which is when more Europeans visit Puerto Rico,” she said.

Flights from Madrid to San Juan will be from 3:55 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. and from San Juan to Madrid from 9:30 p.m. to 10:40 a.m.; Both routes during Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday of next winter.

Sansavini said “the collaboration of Iberia with Puerto Rico, comes precisely 70 years since we started flying to San Juan. We hope these new connections are a success and contribute to the great work being done by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.”

The flights will be operated by Airbus A330/300 aircraft, with capacity for 292 passengers: 29 in commercial, 21 in premium tourist and 242 in tourist.

During the summer season, Iberia offers three weekly flights between Madrid and San Juan and reinforces with two additional ones, for a total of five, during June, July, and August.

Added to the winter program, this adds up to some 66,000 seats, which place Iberia’s offer to Puerto Rico in 106,000 seats annually. That is an increase of 62% in comparison to 2018, government officials said.