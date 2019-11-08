ICANN returns to P.R. to hold 1st public meeting of ’22

November 8, 2019 109

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) announced that San Juan has been selected as the location for the first ICANN Public Meeting of 2022. ICANN73 will be held March 5-10, 2022 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, organization officials said.

ICANN holds three public meetings each calendar year in different regions of the world. The San Juan meeting will represent the North America region.

ICANN Public Meetings are a central part of ICANN’s multi-stakeholder model, and provide a venue for progressing policy work, conducting outreach, exchanging best practices, negotiating business deals, and interacting with other members of the ICANN community, Board, and organization.

“Usually comprised of more than 400 different sessions, these meetings are an important opportunity for individuals and representatives from ICANN’s various stakeholder groups to introduce and discuss issues related to the ICANN policy development process. Participants may attend either in-person or remotely,” the trade group said.

Meetings are open to everyone, and registration is free.

The upcoming event marks the third time that ICANN has chosen Puerto Rico as its meeting destination. In 2016 and in 2018, the events drew thousands of participants, as this media outlet reported.

Javier Rúa-Jovet, former chairman of the Puerto Rico Telecommunications Regulatory Board is a current member of an ICANN steering committee.

ICANN’s mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. It was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public-benefit corporation and a community with participants from all over the world.

