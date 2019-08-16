Institute of Culture, Grupo Guayacán join to promote cultural entrepreneurship

August 16, 2019 170

The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture and Grupo Guayacán Inc. have signed a collaborative agreement to offer training services, support and mentoring to participants of the institute’s Cultural Factories and staff.

As part of the agreement, the Institute will offer Guayacán the use of its facilities for its business development programs.

“One of the Institute’s missions is the promotion of the cultural economy as a means of creative development and economic growth; Grupo Guayacán so will be one of the resources that will transmit its economic knowledge and tools for artists who want to refine their business ideas,” said Institute Executive Director Carlos R. Ruiz-Cortés.

The agreement seeks to have arts such as music, theater, handicrafts, visual arts and publications, among others, to be seen and thought of as a core tool for socio-economic short- and long-term recovery, he said.

“We hope that through this agreement we can provide education, mentoring and tools to drive the success of these businesses whose products and services are an example of the great creativity and talent that Puerto Rico has,” said Grupo Guayacán Executive Director Laura Cantero.