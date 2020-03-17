Insurers Seguros Múltiples, MAPFRE offer online options during lockdown

March 17, 2020 234

Insurance companies Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples and MAPFRE announced actions to ensure continuity of their services.

Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples confirmed that clients needing services should contact the company through TeleSeguros Múltiples, its mobile application, its website or on Facebook.

“Our commitment is to our employees and policyholders, so we’re join the government’s call for people to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said company President Juan A. Lugo-Meléndez.

“This is why our offices and branches will remain closed until it’s safe to reopen to receive our policyholders, but we want them to know that we’re available over the phone, through the app, the website or Facebook,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAPFRE Presidente Alexis Sánchez said it will rely on technology to serve its customers while the offices are closed, as per the executive order issued by Gov. Wanda Vázquez to contain the spread of the deadly virus in Puerto Rico.

“At MAPFRE we have all the technological tools necessary to continue operating and offering the service that our policyholders need, especially at this time when we’re facing an unprecedented crisis,” Sánchez said.

The executive explained that among the available tools are the insured’s website and the agent’s website, through which users can get a quote and have a policy issued for personal, auto, and miscellaneous coverage.

Clients can also notify losses, see the status of a claim and make payments through the payment center, among other services.

“The health and safety of our policyholders and employees is a priority, so we ask that clients use these alternatives to also manage documents such as policy certificates and letters of payment, copies of policies, among others,” added Sánchez.