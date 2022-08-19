InterAmerican San Germán to receive $300K McNair Grant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The InterAmerican University in San Germán.

The InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico in San Germán will receive a $299,981 McNair grant from the US Department of Education to improve disadvantaged students’ preparation for doctoral study.

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the grant cycle that draws from the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program (McNair) program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to offer disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.

“When we look at US students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary, Office of Postsecondary Education.

“McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs,” he said.

Through McNair grant funding, projects at institutions of higher education provide students opportunities for research or other scholarly activities, such as summer internships and seminars.

McNair-funded initiatives also prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling, and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs.

McNair projects may also provide services designed to improve financial and economic literacy of students, mentoring programs, and exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available to disadvantaged students.

The list of new grantees includes 14 Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs), and 55 Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) (including Hispanic Serving, Native American-Serving Non-Tribal Institutions, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions).

Several additional McNair awards will be announced on a second slate, expected in September, US Department of Education officials said.