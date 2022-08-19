RSM Puerto Rico marks 45th anniversary by unveiling hall of fame

During the event, the firm's 10 active partners observed the legacy of their predecessors by unveiling a Hall of Fame that is now permanently exhibited in RSM Puerto Rico’s facilities.

RSM Puerto Rico, a local audit, tax, and business-consulting firms targeting the mid-market, recently celebrated its 45th anniversary in its newly renovated facilities.

During the event, the firm’s 10 active partners observed the legacy of their predecessors by unveiling a Hall of Fame that is now permanently exhibited in RSM Puerto Rico’s facilities. There were 150 guests on hand, including clients, employees, and former partners.

In recent years, RSM Puerto Rico has experienced sustained double-digit growth, a direct result “of being an agile, practical, and innovative firm focused on exceeding clients’ needs with the highest quality of service,” it stated.

RSM Puerto Rico reported $21 million in revenue in Fiscal 2022. The firm employs about 200 people.

“We have developed lasting relationships with many of our clients, where trust and mutual respect are key. We have clients who are still with us since the beginning! On behalf of the partners of RSM Puerto Rico, I thank you for your support, for your trust, and for the referrals,” said Doris Barroso-Vicéns, RSM Puerto Rico’s Managing Partner.

RSM Puerto Rico opened its doors in 1977, offering audit and accounting services. A few years later, it added taxes and consulting to its service portfolio, becoming the first local firm to offer business consulting. Currently, the consulting practice remains the largest among accounting firms operating on the island, the company confirmed.

In the 1990s, the firm established strategic alliances with McGladrey and Pullen (today RSM US) and with RSM International, both of which united under the global RSM brand in 2015, as did the local firm.

Through these alliances, RSM Puerto Rico has access to regional and global resources for the benefit of its clients while remaining a local, independent firm that contributes directly to Puerto Rico’s economic development.