Burger King invests $40M to remodel P.R. restaurants

Caribbean Restaurants and Burger King have undertaken a $40 million remodeling Project of its eateries in Puerto Rico to temper them to the new global design known as “Garden Grill,” company officials announced.

With approximately $600,000 to $700,000 assigned per restaurant, the renovations started in 2016, and so far 20 restaurants have been completed — 12 during 2016 and eight additional ones in 2017, prior to Hurricane María.

At the moment, the restaurant in Arecibo — which suffered considerable damage as a result of the hurricane and had to be completely renovated — is in its final phase of remodeling and is scheduled to open this month.

The remodeling project, which has generated indirect employment for some 50 people per restaurant, also includes children’s playgrounds, which are being incorporated indoors and with air conditioning. Of the 20 restaurants already remodeled, 15 have playgrounds.

“The Garden Grill restaurants humanize the spaces of the restaurant and are a reflection of the authenticity of the brand,” company officials said.

The new image projects a warmer look, with soft colors in natural tones and textures. It has sitting area alternatives that include sofas, armchairs, booths, as well as low and high chairs. The ceilings are high with suspended wooden beams and built-in lights of less intensity that facilitate a pleasant atmosphere. All restaurants also offer free WiFi.

“Remodeling our restaurants is part of our vision to keep the image and experience of the brand up to date. We have a remodeling plan for 80 restaurants in about five to six years, demonstrating Burger King’s commitment to Puerto Rico,” said Carlos J. Morell, president of Burger King.

The remodeled restaurants so far are located in: Carolina (Los Colobos), Barranquitas, Yabucoa, Las Piedras, Cayey (Walmart), Levittown (Punta Salinas), Bayamón (Luchetti), Hatillo, Carolina (Plaza Escorial), Morovis, San Lorenzo, Humacao (Carr. #3 Km 82), Isla Verde, Río Piedras (UPR), Coamo Shopping, Sábana Grande, Guánica, Juncos, Puma Carolina and Mayagüez (Carr. #2 Barrio Sabaneta).

This year, restaurants in Dorado pueblo, Caguas Notre Dame, Base Muñiz, Mayagüez Mall (food court) and Cabo Rojo will be remodeled.