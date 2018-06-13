Burger King donates $250K to ‘Da Vida Caminando con Raymond’

For the fifth consecutive year, Burger King has shown its support to “Da Vida Caminando con Raymond” delivering a check for $250,000 to contribute to Puerto Rican TV personality Raymond Arrieta’s cause.

Last week, Arrieta walked across several Puerto Rico towns to raise funds to help the Puerto Rican League Against Cancer and its Dr. Isaac González Martínez Oncology Hospital. It was the 10th year of the event.

Burger King’s donation is the result of the sale of the flashlight key chains, symbolic T-shirts and the donations collected in donation boxes available in all local restaurants.

“At Burger King we have supported Raymond’s mission in favor of the Puerto Rican League Against Cancer and the Dr. Isaac González Martínez Oncology Hospital during the past five years. Our contribution is possible thanks to the great support of our associates, as well as that of our guests, who always say present to support the causes with which we are committed,” said Daniel Pérez, vice president of marketing, Burger King.

“We are pleased and proud to be able to use our network of restaurants, joining Raymond’s beautiful effort during the past 10 years which has managed to inspire and touch the lives of thousands of Puerto Ricans,” he said.