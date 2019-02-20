Jet Aviation acquires full ownership of fixed-based operator at LMM

February 20, 2019 289

Jet Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, acquired full ownership of the San Juan fixed-base operator (FBO) at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico, a provider of premium business aviation services at the facility.

Jet Aviation has been operating the San Juan FBO under a management agreement with the previous owner, Pazos, since March 2017, when the FBO was rebranded as Jet Aviation, as this media outlet reported.

“Bringing the San Juan FBO completely under Jet Aviation management reinforces our commitment to our customers, our employees and the region,” said David Paddock, senior vice president, Jet Aviation Regional Operations USA.

“Our goal is to deliver business aviation services as close to demand as possible, while ensuring consistency across our growing global network,” he said.

The financial terms of the agreement were undisclosed.

“Jet Aviation operates 10 FBOs in the U.S. and Caribbean,” said Paddock. “San Juan is a high-performing FBO with excellent long-term growth prospects and we are delighted to fully bring it into our fold.”

Paddock said a new, larger hangar will open in the first quarter of 2019 to replace the one destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The facility – which will house 20,000 square feet of hangar space and 2,500 square feet of office space – will offer customers parking facilities, refueling, third party aircraft maintenance, meeting space, an executive passenger lounge, flight-planning workstations and a pilots’ suite.

The San Juan FBO has a full-service, onsite U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminal to facilitate convenient customs, immigration and agriculture processing of international flights.

Hector Vásquez will continue in his role as FBO director and serve as general manager at San Juan. He has worked in FBO services for 34 years and was at Jet Aviation Teterboro for 26 years before moving to San Juan in 2018.