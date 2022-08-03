Type to search

In-Brief

Join a Join upgrades liability coverage for up to $100K per reservation

Contributor August 3, 2022
Join a Join seeks out unique properties to include in its inventory.

Puerto Rico-based short-term rental firm Join a Join announced it has upgraded its Accommodation Protection Program to provide liability coverage for up to $100,000 per reservation.

Effective Aug. 1, Join a Join upgraded liability coverage in the event of third-party claims of bodily injury or property damage.

Also, as an added layer of protection, homeowners have a protection of $3,000 for every rental to cover guest-caused damage to the contents and dwelling within their home, said Mike Leung, CEO of the hospitality business founded in 2014.

The program covers a short-term home rental host’s personal liability related to losses that occur during the short-term rental period.

Traditional homeowner’s insurance policies may not cover property and liability claims that arise from commercial activities such as short-term home rental activities.

Join a Join has some 800 short-term rental properties across Puerto Rico in its catalog, with plans to increase that to at least 1,000 by year’s end.

