Kinesis Foundation to host 5th annual fundraising gala

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All donations received go into providing essential support for students to achieve their academic goals and are 100% tax-deductible, nonprofit officials said.

The Kinesis Foundation announced the celebration of its fifth annual gala, under the theme of “The Color of your Dreams,” Nov. 12, starting at 7 p.m., at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan.

The charity event seeks to promote that hose students with academic excellence and financial limitations can achieve their academic dreams and receive a first-rate college education.

For the past several years, the Kinesis Foundation’s annual gala has been the primary fundraiser to feed its scholarship fund. Since 2004, the nonprofit has worked to prevent economic barriers from affecting the future of outstanding students in Puerto Rico.

Through the support received from its donors, and even though “it has been a very difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kinesis was able to continue its programming and managed to benefit more than 330 students, Foundation officials said.

“Since the inception of Kinesis, our mission has always been steadfast to help economically disadvantaged students achieve a highly competitive education. Now more than ever we need young, trained professionals to rebuild our island, “said José Enrique Fernández, founder of Kinesis.

To coordinate sponsorship participation or tickets to the event, contact Kate Cheung, at kcy@kinesispr.org or at 787-772-8269, ext. 214.

All donations received go into providing essential support for students to achieve their academic goals and are 100% tax-deductible, nonprofit officials said.