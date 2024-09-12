Type to search

In-Brief

La Concha Resort to open Levant restaurant in iconic Perla building

NIMB Staff September 12, 2024
Levant will be located in a premier space within the iconic Perla building, a seashell-shaped architectural masterpiece designed by internationally renowned architect Mario Salvatori in 1958.

Chef Michael White’s Mediterranean-inspired concept is part of the resort’s 65th-anniversary enhancements.

La Concha Resort has announced the upcoming opening of Levant, a new culinary concept led by Michelin Star Chef Michael White.

Debuting in the fall, Levant “underscores La Concha Resort’s ongoing property-wide enhancements in celebration of the resort’s 65th anniversary, marking a significant moment in La Concha Resort’s historical legacy,” executives said.

Levant will be located in the resort’s Perla building, which was designed by architect Mario Salvatori in 1958.

“The iconic seashell-shaped floating venue, celebrated for its extraordinary engineering and architectural beauty, will serve as the backdrop for one-of-a-kind epicurean experiences, seamlessly blending the elegance of the Mediterranean with the stunning vistas of the Caribbean,” hotel officials stated.

White’s menu will go beyond traditional Italian cuisine, offering a global palette infused with his signature style, “promising a remarkable gastronomic journey,” the resort’s representatives assured.

“Our vision for Levant was to create a restaurant where guests and locals can savor the authentic tastes of the Mediterranean while enjoying the beautiful beachfront setting of La Concha Resort,” said Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico.

“The addition of Levant marks a significant step in the evolution of La Concha Resort into an Autograph Hotel, aligning with a collection of distinctive and meticulously curated hotels designed to make a lasting impact and marking the first of its kind in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“We are confident that our visitors will be enchanted by the restaurant’s décor, lively ambiance and exceptional culinary selections. This notable expansion solidifies La Concha’s reputation as a top-tier destination, consistently raising the bar for elegance and outstanding hospitality,” Padua added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino appoints trio of execs
Contributor July 10, 2024
Sea Cloud Cruises launches San Juan Guest Chef Series for 2025
NIMB Staff April 17, 2024
Sky Caterers expands workforce in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
NIMB Staff December 6, 2023
1st ‘pop-up’ restaurant opens in Ponce this week
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 17, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“The report is an auspicious beginning for urgently needed research to deepen our understanding of the interplay of generational dynamics, education and asset-building in Puerto Rico — themes at the core of policy interest and concern with social mobility and economic prosperity.” — Harold J. Toro, research director at the Center for a New Economy (CNE). 

Related Stories

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino appoints trio of execs
Sea Cloud Cruises launches San Juan Guest Chef Series for 2025
Sky Caterers expands workforce in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
1st ‘pop-up’ restaurant opens in Ponce this week
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.