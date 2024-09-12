La Concha Resort to open Levant restaurant in iconic Perla building

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Levant will be located in a premier space within the iconic Perla building, a seashell-shaped architectural masterpiece designed by internationally renowned architect Mario Salvatori in 1958.

Chef Michael White’s Mediterranean-inspired concept is part of the resort’s 65th-anniversary enhancements.

La Concha Resort has announced the upcoming opening of Levant, a new culinary concept led by Michelin Star Chef Michael White.

Debuting in the fall, Levant “underscores La Concha Resort’s ongoing property-wide enhancements in celebration of the resort’s 65th anniversary, marking a significant moment in La Concha Resort’s historical legacy,” executives said.

Levant will be located in the resort’s Perla building, which was designed by architect Mario Salvatori in 1958.

“The iconic seashell-shaped floating venue, celebrated for its extraordinary engineering and architectural beauty, will serve as the backdrop for one-of-a-kind epicurean experiences, seamlessly blending the elegance of the Mediterranean with the stunning vistas of the Caribbean,” hotel officials stated.

White’s menu will go beyond traditional Italian cuisine, offering a global palette infused with his signature style, “promising a remarkable gastronomic journey,” the resort’s representatives assured.

“Our vision for Levant was to create a restaurant where guests and locals can savor the authentic tastes of the Mediterranean while enjoying the beautiful beachfront setting of La Concha Resort,” said Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico.

“The addition of Levant marks a significant step in the evolution of La Concha Resort into an Autograph Hotel, aligning with a collection of distinctive and meticulously curated hotels designed to make a lasting impact and marking the first of its kind in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“We are confident that our visitors will be enchanted by the restaurant’s décor, lively ambiance and exceptional culinary selections. This notable expansion solidifies La Concha’s reputation as a top-tier destination, consistently raising the bar for elegance and outstanding hospitality,” Padua added.