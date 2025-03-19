Lawsuit accuses Cidra of ADA violations, businesses face scrutiny

Legal experts say the case could prompt Cidra to implement an accessibility plan similar to San Juan’s. (Credit: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)

The complaint alleges accessibility barriers in public spaces and businesses in Cidra, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican municipality of Cidra and several town businesses are facing a lawsuit over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The case was filed by Carlos Molina-Román, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy.

The 140-page lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, highlights systemic accessibility barriers that have made it nearly impossible for Molina-Román to navigate the town safely.

He filed the case to “challenge the Municipality of Cidra’s persistent and deliberate failure to ensure accessibility in its public spaces,” according to the document.

A community inaccessible to many

The lawsuit argues that Cidra’s sidewalks, streets and public spaces have long failed to accommodate individuals with mobility impairments.

“The conditions in Cidra are significantly worse than those that prompted private and federal intervention in San Juan,” the complaint states, drawing comparisons to Betancourt-Colón v. City of San Juan, a landmark case that forced accessibility reforms in the island’s capital.

Molina describes an environment where even basic infrastructure — curb ramps, sidewalk repairs and accessible pathways — has been neglected or actively removed by the municipality.

“Most egregiously, the Municipality of Cidra has actively removed existing accessibility features,” the lawsuit alleges, claiming that previous curb cuts and ramps were replaced with solid curbs and grass, making them impassable.

Local businesses also named

In addition to the municipality, the lawsuit names 18 local businesses, including Don Quijote Pizza, Flor de Maga Gastrobar and Mennonite General Hospital, for alleged noncompliance with ADA Title III, which requires public accommodations to be accessible.

The complaint identifies specific barriers at these establishments, such as high service counters, narrow aisles and restrooms lacking proper accommodations.

Other businesses named include E’ Pura Cepa, Lucio’s Restaurant, Colmado Morales, Nonna’s Pizza a Leña, Ñao Kitchen Art, Junta de Titulares Villa del Carmen Mall, Misangeles Corp., Panera MS Corp., Polito’s Coffee, Pueblo Viejo, Q’Rico Brunch & Restaurant, La Pagoda China, Madi Services, Grupo Rivera Rivera, and 804 Coffee Bar.

Molina, an active member of the Cidra community, expressed frustration that despite repeated issues, little has changed.

“His ability to participate in fundamental aspects of community life — attending festivals, accessing municipal buildings, utilizing public parking or simply traveling from one place to another — has been systematically compromised by the municipality’s failures,” the complaint states.

A legal precedent in the making?

The lawsuit references past legal victories for accessibility in Puerto Rico. In Mote v. City of Chelsea, a federal court ruled that sidewalks and pedestrian pathways are not only “facilities” but essential “services” under the ADA.

The complaint argues that Cidra has ignored this precedent by continuing to issue permits to noncompliant businesses and failing to enforce accessibility standards.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction requiring the municipality to implement accessibility improvements, as well as damages for Molina’s suffering. If successful, the case could set a new precedent for accessibility enforcement in Puerto Rico.

“Unlike the Municipality of San Juan, which has acknowledged its obligations under the ADA by adopting a structured compliance program… Cidra has taken no meaningful steps to address its pervasive accessibility barriers,” the complaint states.

“The relief sought — structural modifications to remove barriers, revocation of fraudulently obtained permits and the implementation of proper oversight mechanisms — is necessary to ensure that Cidra becomes a community where all citizens, regardless of disability status, can fully participate in public life,” the lawsuit adds.