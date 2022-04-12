Type to search

In-Brief

Legal Marijuna launches app that simplifies medical cannabis inspections

Contributor April 12, 2022
This app is compatible with Biotrack, the industry's compliance software; and will be constantly updated with the changes that arise from the regulatory entities.

Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana announced the launch of a mobile application called “Cannabis Comply App,” that they say will help companies in the medical cannabis industry to comply with government regulations.

In addition, it will reduce inspection time and prevent unnecessary fines and it will also work for the regulation that applies to manufacturing, cultivation, and dispensary companies.

“Inspections often result in fines of $25,000 for each infraction and even orders for the temporary closure of the establishment, which sometimes do not proceed or do not apply to the business due to the provision of Regulation 9038,” said PRLM President Goodwin Aldarondo.

The entrepreneur will be able to carry out preventive inspections of their business to analyze in which areas they could be in non-compliance, either because they are opening their business or because they are close to renewing their permit or license, the documents that they must submit to the government, important dates, new provisions of law or regulations, among others.

Cannabis Comply App includes the 257 checkpoints that comprise the compliance inspection of Regulation 9038 of the Department of Health, applicable according to the type of business: dispensaries, crops, or manufacturing.

In addition, it provides the entrepreneur with the opportunity to generate a report of the preventive inspection that has been made of their business, as well as the ascending cost for each infraction detected, giving them the opportunity to correct them in time.

“All this, in turn, will result in the benefit of reducing the time it takes for an inspection, which can take up to four hours, and now could be reduced to two hours,” said Aldarondo.

The Cannabis Comply App, which is available in Spanish and English, can be used on smartphones and Android, tablets, and devices with IOS system.

This app is compatible with Biotrack, the industry’s compliance software; and will be constantly updated with the changes that arise from the regulatory entities.

In this first phase, the app will be available exclusively to clients of Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

LeadPivot Technologies launches finance, investment education app
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 7, 2022
New Puerto Rico Rum Journey route promotes local distilleries
Contributor December 21, 2021
Puerto Rican firm creates app to simplify search for cars, properties
Contributor November 24, 2021
Puerto Rican app BookSloth launches online clubs for readers worldwide
Contributor May 12, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

LeadPivot Technologies launches finance, investment education app
New Puerto Rico Rum Journey route promotes local distilleries
Puerto Rican firm creates app to simplify search for cars, properties
Puerto Rican app BookSloth launches online clubs for readers worldwide
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.