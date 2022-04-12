Legal Marijuna launches app that simplifies medical cannabis inspections

This app is compatible with Biotrack, the industry's compliance software; and will be constantly updated with the changes that arise from the regulatory entities.

Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana announced the launch of a mobile application called “Cannabis Comply App,” that they say will help companies in the medical cannabis industry to comply with government regulations.

In addition, it will reduce inspection time and prevent unnecessary fines and it will also work for the regulation that applies to manufacturing, cultivation, and dispensary companies.

“Inspections often result in fines of $25,000 for each infraction and even orders for the temporary closure of the establishment, which sometimes do not proceed or do not apply to the business due to the provision of Regulation 9038,” said PRLM President Goodwin Aldarondo.

The entrepreneur will be able to carry out preventive inspections of their business to analyze in which areas they could be in non-compliance, either because they are opening their business or because they are close to renewing their permit or license, the documents that they must submit to the government, important dates, new provisions of law or regulations, among others.

Cannabis Comply App includes the 257 checkpoints that comprise the compliance inspection of Regulation 9038 of the Department of Health, applicable according to the type of business: dispensaries, crops, or manufacturing.

In addition, it provides the entrepreneur with the opportunity to generate a report of the preventive inspection that has been made of their business, as well as the ascending cost for each infraction detected, giving them the opportunity to correct them in time.

“All this, in turn, will result in the benefit of reducing the time it takes for an inspection, which can take up to four hours, and now could be reduced to two hours,” said Aldarondo.

The Cannabis Comply App, which is available in Spanish and English, can be used on smartphones and Android, tablets, and devices with IOS system.

This app is compatible with Biotrack, the industry’s compliance software; and will be constantly updated with the changes that arise from the regulatory entities.

In this first phase, the app will be available exclusively to clients of Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana.