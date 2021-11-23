Liberty Foundation awards $600K to 27 nonprofits during golf tourney

Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, participates in the Embracing Hope Celebration Dinner in Río Grande.

Liberty Foundation closed the 24th edition of the Liberty Foundation Golf Invitational Tournament awarding a “record-breaking donation” of $600,000 to 27 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, company officials said.

The donation was presented Nov. 18 during the tournament’s Embracing Hope Celebration Dinner in Río Grande.

The 27 organizations that received donations this year were American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico, Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Casa Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Centro Espibi, Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Community Foundation USVI, Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, EcoExploratorio Science Museum of Puerto Rico, Felisa Rincón de Gautier Foundation, Fundación Alas a la Mujer, Fundación A-Mar, Fundación CAP, Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal, Hogar Infantil Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, Hogar Ruth, Hogares Teresa Toda, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Kinesis, Make Music Happen, Movimiento para el Alcance de Vida Independiente (MAVI), Niños de Nueva Esperanza, Proyecto P.E.C.E.S., San Juan Children’s Choir, SER of Puerto Rico, Society of Women Coders and the YMCA of San Juan.

“We’re more committed than ever to connect with more communities throughout the markets we serve. Just like the $1 million investment for socioeconomic development that we recently announced, this $600,000 additional donation further strengthens that pledge,” said Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico and chairman of the Liberty Foundation.

“We feel it’s very important to continue our Foundation’s work, empowering these extraordinary organizations to help as many communities and underserved populations as possible in Puerto Rico and the USVI,” he said.

The event took place in several venues, and the more than 200 guests followed COVID-19 protection protocols, Khoury said.

“I’m glad to see the tournament come back to its in-person format because it is wonderful to see how much this means to the organizations that are benefitted by our event,” said Yadira Valdivia, Liberty Foundation’s executive director. “Once again, we exceeded last year’s donation and we couldn’t be happier because this means that we can support more organizations that contribute to the progress of Puerto Rico and the USVI.”

The Foundation will continue to help other nonprofit organizations throughout the year, executives said.