Liberty Foundation celebrates 1,548 volunteer hours during ‘Mission Week’

The volunteer work focuses on the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars — learning and education, environmental protection, digital access, disaster relief, and Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) — of Liberty’s parent company, Liberty Latin America.

Liberty Foundation marked “Mission Week” 2022 by celebrating the impact created from 1,548 volunteer hours performed by 220 Liberty employees across 22 organizations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI).

The volunteer work focuses on the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars — learning and education, environmental protection, digital access, disaster relief, and Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) — of Liberty’s parent company, Liberty Latin America.

Under the disaster relief pillar, 37 volunteers contributed 442 volunteer hours in several initiatives, mostly related to recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in September.

Education-related initiatives drew 96 employees who worked 765 volunteer hours, while 69 employees worked 276 volunteer hours for environmental protection projects. Under the access pillar, 18 employees contributed 66 volunteer hours to provide fixed or mobile internet access to communities that needed the service.

Efforts related to EDI included visits to gender-based violence victims shelters and support to women.

“We’re very proud to see how our employees in Puerto Rico and the USVI have embraced volunteerism as part of their work at Liberty,” said Yadira Valdivia, executive director of the Liberty Foundation. “Not only are we making an impact across the communities we serve, but this is also a way for employees to find meaning at work and feel that they are making a valuable contribution to their island.”

During this year’s “Mission Week,” Liberty employees visited Hogar Ruth in Vega Alta with television personality and influencer Yizette Cifredo for a motivational event with gender-based violence survivors. Other groups visited Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos and Hogar Santa Teresita to bring joy and some Christmas cheer to the children. Liberty USVI employees participated in a volunteer effort to assist Friends of the VI National Park in St. John to clean a trail and help keep the VI National Park’s grounds clean and healthy, Valdivia said.

Some of the organizations that received Liberty volunteers during 2022 in Puerto Rico and the USVI include Hogares Teresa Toda, Hogar Ruth, Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, Grupo Guayacán, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, Children Museum of St. Croix, Para La Naturaleza, Scuba Dogs Society, Friends of the VI National Parks in St. John, Niños de Nueva Esperanza, Liberty Foundation, Santuario Canita, Fundación Huellas de Salud Environmental Defense Fund, Solar Responders, American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter, Corazón Azul, Rescate Central, and Hispanic Federation.

“Mission Week” is observed across all Liberty Latin America’s affiliates, including Puerto Rico and the USVI. It provides company employees with the opportunity to collaborate with the company’s charitable foundations to connect with the communities they serve.

Liberty Foundation will continue to help other nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and USVI during 2023, the company stated. Overall, Liberty Foundation has donated more than $5.8 million to almost 50 organizations throughout Puerto Rico and the USVI.