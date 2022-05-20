Type to search

Liberty Foundation donates $200K to MAPR to support arts, culture

Contributor May 20, 2022
As part of the sponsorship, Gallery 3 will bear the Liberty Foundation’s name, as well as the Educational Innovation Center’s Research & Study Hall.

Liberty Foundation announced it has partnered with the Museum of Art of Puerto Rico (MAPR) to help promote art conservation and education on the island.

The agreement includes a $200,000 donation from Liberty Foundation to support art education programs and art conservation efforts, including the sponsorship of the museum’s Gallery 3 on the third floor and the Research & Study Hall at the MAPR’s Educational Innovation Center.

The partnership’s 10-year goal is aligned with the foundation’s pillar to support the arts as a vehicle for talent and character development so people can contribute to create a better society, the nonprofit stated.

“We’re thrilled to make this donation to support one of Puerto Rico’s most important art institutions. This is aligned to the foundation’s pillars to help organizations that sustain our island’s art and culture,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico and president of Liberty Foundation.

“The MAPR has done a wonderful job in preserving our art history and making it accessible to our community through their exhibitions and education programs, and we are very proud to be a part of that mission,” he said.

As part of the sponsorship, Gallery 3 will bear the Liberty Foundation’s name, as well as the Educational Innovation Center’s Research & Study Hall. The hall includes a library, audiovisual and research resources, and a digital arts laboratory. Currently, the gallery is housing an exhibition titled “Variations of Matter: Abstraction in Visual Arts.”

In addition, Liberty is also providing public service announcements that will be broadcast through a select number of Liberty Puerto Rico’s television channels. The advertising insertion, which is valued at $100,000 per year, will be coordinated through Liberty Ad Solutions, the company’s media services department.

“We’re truly grateful to Liberty Foundation for this endowment because it will allow us to continue our mission to bring our art to local communities and help develop an appreciation for it,” said Juan A. Larrea, chairman of the MAPR’s Board of Trustees.

“The museum is more than just a home for Puerto Rico’s art history. It is a place where we can encounter art and make it a part of our lives. Thanks to Liberty Foundation, we can continue doing this important job,” he said.

The MAPR partnership is part of the philanthropic work the foundation has carried out to support the communities it serves in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Last year, Liberty Puerto Rico made a special $1 million donation through Liberty Foundation to invest in high-impact initiatives that contribute to the socio-economic development of Puerto Rico and the USVI.

The donation was made as a gesture of gratitude for the trust and support customers, employees, and communities have given the company.  It stands as an additional contribution to the Foundation’s usual yearly donation program.

