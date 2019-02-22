Liberty Puerto Rico adds 31K clients in Q418

February 22, 2019 145

Liberty Puerto Rico added 31,000 revenue generating units (RGUs), or clients during the fourth quarter of 2018, and reported a 5 percent revenue growth for the entire Fiscal Year 2018, according to its most recent financial results.

The results were driven in part by the company’s focus on providing products and services that represent a greater value for customers and a responsiveness to current telecom market trends, the company stated.

“2018 was about getting back to where we were prior to the hurricanes. The results have exceeded all our expectations, with record breaking growth numbers,” said Liberty President Naji Khoury.

“We have strengthened our infrastructure to provide more resiliency and capability, enabling us to offer a wider range of products and services that give our customers better entertainment choices,” he said.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Liberty Puerto Rico introduced new product offerings seeking to provide greater value to customers. In November, the company launched new 150 Mbps Internet bundles, which also responded to consumers’ increasing demand for higher speeds and broadband bandwidth.

The average consumption of a Liberty Puerto Rico fixed internet household has risen to more than 220 Gigabytes per month. Wireless communications industry trade association CTIA stated in its 2018 report that the average mobile internet usage is about 5 Gigabytes a month, proving that each technology (fixed and mobile) has its own purpose and that the offerings are complimentary.

Khoury added that the company is also upgrading its video offerings, moving to a more “on demand” strategy versus traditional linear products. New video products include HD Auto Tune, which automatically turns on the HD version of the channel customers select, if available; a new video guide with a more modern, user-friendly format; and more channels on its Liberty Go application.

Liberty Go enables customers to live stream their favorite channels — including local TV stations — through their computers, smartphones and tablets. Liberty Puerto Rico continues to enhance its On Demand platform to provide the best entertainment experience available, with new features to make searching for content easier.

The platform offers more than 16,000 titles and more than 9,500 hours of free programming under “Free on Demand.”

“These enhancements to our video offering, the higher speeds and reliability of our internet service, and our focus on constantly improving the customer experience, have been key to our success,” added Khoury. “Our customer satisfaction measurement, the Net Promoter Score, has remained at positive levels, above industry standards.”

Liberty Puerto Rico invested more than $140 million in Puerto Rico for the restoration of its network after the hurricanes, bringing about economic activity and creating hundreds of indirect jobs on the island.

The company also reinforced its corporate responsibility role in 2018, by strengthening its philanthropic program through the Liberty Foundation. It was able to raise more than $600,000 in Q418, through its 21st Liberty Foundation Golf Tournament, making a first donation of $350,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico.

“We believe in Puerto Rico and its people. Our commitment to invest on the island is unwavering. We will continue to develop our network and our product offering to provide Puerto Rico a state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure, an essential element for other companies to bring their business to our island,” Khoury said.