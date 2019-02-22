Development co. PDSI opens 6th office location in San Juan

February 22, 2019 127





Atlanta-based PDSI, a third-party development company for the hotel industry, announced the opening of its 6th office location in San Juan.

Among other projects in the Caribbean, PDSI is managing the hurricane recovery renovation of the El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, the renovations of the InterContinental San Juan, and the Caribe Hilton. PDSI has an “experienced and talented” Puerto Rico based team leading these efforts.

“PDSI has a long history of working in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and we are thrilled to reinforce our commitment to this area with a permanent physical presence,” said PDSI President Ralph C. Engelberger.

“Our team takes great pride in this newest addition to our portfolio and our continuing relationship with clients managing asset placement in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” he said.

The San Juan office complements PDSI’s existing five locations in Seattle, Phoenix, Orlando, Baltimore, and Atlanta.

“PDSI’s presence in San Juan strengthens its reach in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, offering its clients unparalleled support,” it said in a statement.

The company has been managing projects in the Caribbean for more than 30 years and has completed more than $5 billion in asset management and placement, it stated.