Liberty to hold job fair and hiring event at Puerto Rico Convention Center

Liberty Puerto Rico is hiring.

Liberty has announced that it will be holding a job fair and hiring event on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Room 208 A in the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.

The company aims to fill more than 300 regular and temporary positions in various areas such as business, customer experience, finance, sales, marketing, call centers, products and technical support.

“Our company continues to grow, which means that we need highly skilled and motivated people who also have the desire to grow professionally,” said Jazmin Castro, vice president of People at Liberty Communications.

“Along with great professional opportunities, our employees receive an attractive benefits package, training, continued education, and innovative human resources policies that help them achieve a better balance between their professional and personal lives,” she said.

Liberty is focusing on recruiting new positions in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, in line with the company’s history of growth and commitment to the islands, Castro said. She added that Liberty has hired more than 128 new employees in the Caribbean region so far this year.

For technical positions, candidates must have at least one year of experience in technical work or installations. All candidates must bring an updated resume and be ready for a brief on-site interview. Various Liberty hiring managers will be on hand conducting interview rounds, answering questions and providing links for candidates to fill out applications. Applicants can walk in without the need for a prior appointment.

Liberty offers competitive wages and benefit packages. Sales positions also receive commissions. Regular employees will enjoy benefits such as access to a 401(k) savings plan; a health plan that includes dental, pharmacy and vision care coverage; Employee Assistance Program; life insurance; unlimited personal time off, paternity leave, sick leave and holidays; wellness program; an employee discount for fixed and wireless products and services; plus development opportunities.

Applicants can also look at other available positions by visiting the Careers section at Liberty Latin America’s website.