LMA Aviation signs 10-yr. lease with Ports for Ceiba facility

José Aponte de la Torre regional airport in Ceiba.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority and LMA Aviation signed a 10-year lease for the use of facilities at the José Aponte de la Torre de Ceiba regional airport, it was announced.

LMA Aviation is a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) that offers complete fuel services at that eastern-region airport, as well as ground handling services and the aeronautical industry, among others.

Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá said as part of the lease agreement, LMA will invest about $300,000 to repair and improve the infrastructure of a hangar.

In addition, the local company plans to bring operations from the Virgin Islands to offer its maintenance and repair operations services in Ceiba.

“Ports continues to focus on leasing disused facilities, so that they’re a source of income for the Authority and, at the same time, of economic development and jobs for Puerto Rico,” Pizá said.

“So, we’re very happy to be able to sign this lease with LMA for a term of 10 years, for facilities that were in disuse. With this contract, private capital will rehabilitate and put government assets into use, generating additional income for the Authority,” he said.

Currently the José Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, which has the second longest runway in Puerto Rico at 11,000 feet, is served by airlines Vieques Air Link, Air Flamenco and Air Taxi. Contracts with other FBOs and MROs will be signed soon, which will further spur competition within this airport facility, Pizá said.