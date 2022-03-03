Type to search

In-Brief

Mano Amiga Program invites nonprofit entities to request donations

Contributor March 3, 2022
In the past five years, the Mano Amiga Program has made a social investment of more than $2 million, benefiting some 140,000 people with 180 donations.

The Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation, invites nonprofit entities from Puerto Rico’s metro and southern areas to request donations for direct service programs to individuals.

The organizations must offer services in the areas of education, art and culture, entrepreneurship, health, and environment, and they will have from March 1-31 to submit their proposals.

A total of 113 nonprofit organizations, in different parts of Puerto Rico, have benefited from these donations granted by the foundations.

“For us it is an honor to continue the tradition of our founders of contributing our grain of sand so that these entities can continue to serve the needs of the communities,” said the Director of Communications for Empresas Fonalledas, Lorraine Vissepó.

“We reiterate our commitment to be a helping hand for organizations that are part of the third sector and that offer essential services for the proper functioning of our society,” said Vissepó.

TAC’s Facebook page — the corporate communication page of the group of companies affiliated with Empresas Fonalledas — has details about past editions, as well as success stories from different organizations that have received funds through the Mano Amiga Program, among other details, as well as the link to submit proposals.

