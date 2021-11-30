Type to search

In-Brief

Medtronic to host job fairs in Puerto Rico’s southeast

Contributor November 30, 2021
The company offers a series of benefits, including competitive wages and growth opportunities. Medtronic is also now offering a signing bonus.

The largest medical device manufacturing company in Puerto Rico announced a series of job fairs with which it seeks to recruit hundreds of employees for their plants in Juncos, Ponce and Villalba.

The third fair will be held Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wilnelia Merced Activity Room in Caguas. The fourth fair will be held Dec. 3 at the Rubén “Rube” Hernández Coliseum in Gurabo, during the same hours.

“We’re looking for the best Puerto Rican talent to fill more than 700 positions at the Juncos plant. We’re the principal medical device manufacturing company on the island looking for people to help us change lives,” said Medtronic Human Resources manager Soraya Alsina.

“We manufacture medical solutions and technology that relieve pain, restore health and extend life. We enjoy a dynamic, collaborative and innovative culture,” she said.

Among the documents the company is requesting are resume, birth certificate, academic evidence, identification, and social security card. The requirements are high school diploma, command of Microsoft Office, and full availability to work on different days and times. For more information, call 787-264-2400 or 787-733-6110.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
