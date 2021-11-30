MCS Foundation to sponsor workshop for other nonprofits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Elba N. Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

To support its peers, the MCS Foundation will sponsor a free workshop for other local nonprofits, when it will unveil a new virtual fundraising platform offering the possibility of reaching the Puerto Rican diaspora in the US mainland.

The workshop, titled “Building Resilience Through Philanthropic Innovation,” will be held via Zoom Dec. 2 at 3 p.m., when Seattle-based NEDDIE, a social impact platform will be unveiled. The app’s CEO is Puerto Rican executive Laura Cancel.

In addition to Cancel, the forum will include speakers Marina Cusnir, nonprofits and ddvocacy for Meta (Facebook), Michelle Font, outreach and social media executive for Make-A-Wish Foundation AKWA, Karen Caraballo, CEO of Puerto Rico Rise Up, and Elba Rivera, executive director of MCS Foundation.

The event promises to provide partnership opportunities among nonprofits and resource-related information to assist organizations in planning and executing in the face of catastrophic events.

To access the workshop, click on this link.