MCS, MCS Foundation get top award from Salvation Army Puerto Rico

The Salvation Army Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Division has awarded MCS health plans and the MCS Foundation the National Advisory Board Award for their philanthropic work and commitment to the community.

“This recognition is a reflection of our guiding mission at MCS — to provide genuine care, something that we do every day through the MCS Foundation and our Mindful Community Service Program, through which our 2,300 employees provide community service annually as part of their employment at MCS,” said MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak, who chaired the Salvation Army Puerto Rico and USVI Division’s Advisory Board for more than three years.

“It’s an honor to work with a faith-based organization like the Salvation Army and to be able to contribute to the remarkable work they do,” he said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to MCS for actively promoting the significance of social and community engagement among its employees. This dedication has fostered a culture of authentic social responsibility, establishing it as a cornerstone of the company,” said Captain Bersabé Vera-Hernández, the Salvation Army divisional commander for the Puerto Rico and USVI Division.

“This commitment has earned MCS a five-star performance and reputation within the community and among all its affiliates. We appreciate your ongoing efforts and look forward to continuing our journey together, striving to make the most positive impact on the communities we serve in Puerto Rico,” she added.

Under O’Drobinak’s leadership, the MCS Foundation has distributed more than $6 million in direct aid to those affected by hurricanes Irma and María, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

In 2023, the MCS Foundation benefited more than 10,000 people, with more than 1,000 families receiving direct help. The foundation has collaborated with more than 60 community-based organizations and more than 30 local business partners to provide aid and support to the island’s residents during their time of need.

Additionally, MCS implements its mission through its Mindful Community Service Program, which requires employees to dedicate two days a year to community service as part of their employment. Over the past two years, MCS employees have contributed more than 17,000 hours to various community service efforts, including many Salvation Army initiatives.

The company’s leadership team also supports various community-based organizations, “demonstrating a collective commitment to giving back to the community, with a particular focus on promoting health and the needs of our seniors. Their dedication extends beyond their professional roles, reinforcing the company’s ethos of service and care,” company officials said.

The MCS Foundation has also supported the Salvation Army division with more than $200,000 in donations to specific programs over the past five years.

“As the leaders of health care and philanthropy in Puerto Rico, caring for our communities is integral to what we do. We’re proud and committed to promoting health and well-being as one of the pillars of Puerto Rico’s economic development society and the future of Puerto Rico. At the MCS Foundation, we care about Puerto Rico,” stated Elba Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.