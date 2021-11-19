Mennonite Health System inaugurates hybrid operating room in Cayey

Iván Cardona, operations director at the Mennonite Medical Center in Cayey discusses the features of the new facilities.

The Mennonite Medical Center in Cayey inaugurated its new operating rooms, one of them hybrid, which makes possible the combined performance of minimally invasive procedures and open surgeries in the same space, hospital officials said.

The new facility also allows switching between both types of procedures, with a single multidisciplinary group. The hybrid room combines the features and capabilities of a traditional operating room with the medical imaging components of an interventional suite.

The associated investment was not disclosed.

One of the benefits of the hybrid operating room for patients is that they generally require a shorter recovery period, because they can schedule different procedures on the same day. In addition, it immediately provides the patient with greater security if it is necessary to change from one procedure to another, hospital officials said.

The new hybrid operating room enables performing a greater number of minimally invasive procedures that are considered risky because of the potential to become open surgery. The need to use regular operating rooms as well as catheterization labs is also reduced.

“Having advanced facilities such as this new hybrid operating room represents another step in our goal of continuing to optimize the comprehensive care of our patients,” said Ricardo Hernández, executive director of the Mennonite Health System.