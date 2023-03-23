Metro Women’s Business Leadership Summit slated for March 28

Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico.

The Metro Women’s Business Center (MWBC), a program run by the nonprofit Friends of Puerto Rico in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced the first Metro Women’s Business Leadership Summit, which will take place March 28, in Washington, D.C.

The event, which will be livestreamed, will bring together a panel of speakers including members of Congress to join in a debate on economic development issues, specifically around women. Interested parties in Puerto Rico may join the event virtually.

The initiative marks an expansion of MWBC’s services outside of Puerto Rico, in this case, to provide service in Washington, D.C., on how to open and expand businesses. The MWBC is a business center dedicated to supporting Latina women entrepreneurs, in which training is offered on how to launch and expand companies and obtain the needed capital.

“We’re excited to impact more women entrepreneurs through the Metro Women’s Business Center in Washington, D.C., where we originated,” said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico.

“There, we will be able to further our mission to empower women entrepreneurs, especially Spanish-speaking women. This event is a unique opportunity to learn from influential leaders and connect with other businesswomen,” she said.

The MWBC, located in the Student Center of the University of Puerto Rico in Bayamón, provides support for the development of small businesses led by women in Puerto Rico. Through personalized advice, training, networking, workshops, and access to capital, including assistance with business creation, financial management, marketing, and procurement, female entrepreneurs receive comprehensive support.

The MWBC is part of a network of more than 135 centers nationwide.